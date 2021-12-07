B. Riley Increases First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $28.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.74 on Friday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Busey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

