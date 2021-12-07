Azuki (AZUKI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,741.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $523,753.08 and approximately $75,741.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.20 or 0.08398117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,039.47 or 1.00050307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00077210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.