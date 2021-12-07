Axe (AXE) Trading 27.6% Lower This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Axe has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $114,360.69 and $62,960.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

