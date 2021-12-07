Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $20,150.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $20,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

