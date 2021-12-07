Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $211.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.