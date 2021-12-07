Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

