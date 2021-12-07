Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $354.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.13. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

