Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 170,991 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

