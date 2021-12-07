Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $205.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.