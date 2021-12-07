Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.35. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.