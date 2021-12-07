Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 29,890 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.