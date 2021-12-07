Avalanche Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $93.84 or 0.00182318 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.00589377 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00063645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 394,921,252 coins and its circulating supply is 242,782,378 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

