Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.10.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$13.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,841. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.87. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$10.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

