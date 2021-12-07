Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by 56.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.57. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.