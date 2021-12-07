Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.410-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $265.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.00 and a 200 day moving average of $298.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

