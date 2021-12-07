Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,931,100. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

