Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Down 0.9%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €13.70 ($15.39) and last traded at €13.88 ($15.60). Approximately 17,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.00 ($15.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on Aumann in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Aumann alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $211.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.66.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.