AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,133,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,651,000 after buying an additional 445,974 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.