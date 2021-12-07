Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $21.49. Atomera shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 5,847 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $506.93 million, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.44.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).
About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
