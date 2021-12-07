Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $597,299.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.04 or 0.08425700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,108.92 or 1.01442785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00077092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.