ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,794. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

