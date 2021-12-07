Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 103,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.