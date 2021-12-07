ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading Up 1.4%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 49,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 23,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

