Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 584,653 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,653 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.35% of Conduent worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

