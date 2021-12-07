Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $1,196,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 19.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

