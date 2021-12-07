Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,105 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. FMR LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after buying an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.3% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 655,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 382.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

