Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,854 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $12,716,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,092,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $859.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

