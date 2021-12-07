Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 8,412 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 159.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

