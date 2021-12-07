Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 3,395 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $584.22 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.38. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,764. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

