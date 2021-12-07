Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASMB. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 116,544 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

