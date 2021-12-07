Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 176.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

