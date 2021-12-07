Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

ASPU opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspen Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

