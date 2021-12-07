Ascom’s (ACMLF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Ascom has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
Ascom Company Profile
