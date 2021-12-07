Asana’s (ASAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $396,124,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.