Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 21 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

Booking stock opened at $2,227.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,400.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,305.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

