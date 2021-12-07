Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of PTH opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.37.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

