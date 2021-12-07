Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 208.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

