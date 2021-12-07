Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $61.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

