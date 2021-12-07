Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

