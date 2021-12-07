Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $81,169.35 and $5.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,934.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.21 or 0.08538800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00314221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.28 or 0.00919378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00076917 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00396534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00289132 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

