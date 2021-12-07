Arhaus Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 14th (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus’ (NASDAQ:ARHS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Arhaus had issued 12,903,226 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $167,741,938 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Arhaus’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

