Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $13.52

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $14.90. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 2,702 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ARBK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.