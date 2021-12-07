Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $13.52

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $14.90. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 2,702 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARBK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

