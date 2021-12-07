Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 3.3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 247,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 311,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$28.56 million and a PE ratio of -19.13.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,845,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,884,123.50. Insiders have sold a total of 743,295 shares of company stock valued at $398,392 in the last three months.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.