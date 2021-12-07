Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,895. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $579,000. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $39,840,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $4,975,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

