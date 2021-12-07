Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCUS opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

