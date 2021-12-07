Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

