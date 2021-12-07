Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arch Resources is gaining from the production of high-quality coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine and catering to customers' demand globally. Low production cost in the Leer South mine will enable the company to enjoy benefits of a revival of met coal prices. The company has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations and benefit from long-term coal supply contracts. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as a fuel source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources, which in turn is hurting the company. Operating underground coal is a risky affair and it failed to recover a portion of the longwall mine at the Mountain Laurel complex. Arch Resources’ decision to terminate the joint venture with Peabody will impact its prospects.”

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARCH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 62.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.