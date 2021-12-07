Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,425. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

APDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

