Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Apple stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average is $144.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.