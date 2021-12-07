Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine Purchases 400 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APPN opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Appian by 86.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Appian by 6.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 12.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

